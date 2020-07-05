Latest
TRENTON, UNITED STATES - APRIL 3, 2020:New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) speaks at the Coronavirus press briefing in Trenton.
2 hours ago
NJ Governor Urges National Mask Requirement: ‘Not Debatable’
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 19: on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
AR Gov: I Would’ve ‘Liked To See More’ Masks At Trump’s SD Event But It’s A ‘Controlled Environment’
5 hours ago
Ernst: Obama ‘Failed’ On Ebola But Trump Is ‘Stepping Forward’ On COVID-19

Susan Rice Rips Trump For Claiming He Was Never Briefed On Russia Bounty Plot

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor, Susan Rice poses for a portrait at her home on Wednesday September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. She has a new book coming out entitled, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For" (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor, Susan Rice poses for a portrait at her home on Wednesday September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. She h... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor, Susan Rice poses for a portrait at her home on Wednesday September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. She has a new book coming out entitled, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For" (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 5, 2020 4:02 p.m.

Former national security adviser Susan Rice on Sunday slammed President Trump for claiming that he was never briefed on the intelligence suggesting Russia paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

In the past week, Trump has downplayed the Russia bounty plot allegations in tweets by saying that it’s “possibly another fabricated Russia hoax” and that he was “never briefed because any info that they may have had did not rise to that level.” Last week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also denied that the President was briefed on the matter during a press conference.

During an interview on MSNBC, Rice was pressed on her thoughts regarding the President referring to reports on the Russia bounty plot as a “hoax.”

Rice argued that it sends a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he “can kill American servicemen and women with absolute impunity.”

“This is an extraordinary revelation. The President of the United States has demonstrated absolutely callous disregard for the safety and security of American forces in a war zone and there’s no explanation for this,” Rice said, before questioning why Trump has not offered reassurance to the public that he “will get to the bottom of this intelligence.”

Rice then said that she does not “buy this story that he was never briefed” because her successor John Bolton “would have walked straight into the Oval Office” like she would have and “informed the President of this intelligence.”

According to an Associated Press report, Trump was briefed on the intelligence by Bolton in March 2019. Intelligence on the Russia bounty plot was also reportedly in the President’s written daily briefing in late February this year. The President

Rice went on to say that as national security adviser “you don’t wait until you have 100% certainty” but instead “you tell the commander-in-chief what he needs to know when he needs to know it.”

“And so now they’re claiming, well he wasn’t told. Well, if that’s the case, then maybe these advisers in 2020 when the information came back again failed to tell him,” Rice said.

Rice added that she “wouldn’t doubt that” because Trump’s advisers are “scared of him.”

“But the point is our servicemen and women are in a war zone vulnerable,” Rice said. “We have credible information that suggests that the Russians and maybe Putin himself are trying to kill American service members and the President calls it a hoax.”

Watch Rice’s remarks below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30