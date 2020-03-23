US Surgeon General Warns Coronavirus Outbreak ‘Going To Get Bad’ This Week

On Monday morning, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned Americans to prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak to get even worse as soon as this week.

“I want America to understand this week, it’s going to get bad,” he told NBC News’ “Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie. “And we really need to come together as a nation.”

Adams said that “there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously” and urged Americans to stay home.

“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now,” he said. “So test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else, or you could be getting it from someone else.”

Watch Adams below: