Surgeon General: Trump Admin Is ‘Trying To Correct’ Mixed Mask Messaging But It’s ‘Very Hard’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams walks to the West Wing of the White House after a television interview July 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Adams recently argued against a nationwide mask mand... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams walks to the West Wing of the White House after a television interview July 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Adams recently argued against a nationwide mask mandate to battle coronavirus indicating such a mandate would lead to rebellion among many Americans. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 12, 2020 3:41 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said that the Trump administration is now attempting to “correct” its previous guidance on wearing masks as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country.

Last March, Adams said during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “masks do not work for the general public and preventing them from getting coronavirus.”

However, Adams said that the Trump administration is “trying to correct” its mixed messaging on masks during his Sunday morning appearance on the program. The surgeon general’s remarks came a day after President Trump sported a mask publicly for the first time during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“We’re trying to correct that messaging,” Adams said. “But it’s very hard to do.”

Adams said the administration’s shift to encouraging the public to comply with mask wearing requirements is due to more knowledge on how the novel coronavirus spreads.

“Everything we knew about coronaviruses before that point told us that people were not likely to spread when they were asymptomatic,” Adams said. “So the science at the time suggested that there was not a high degree of asymptomatic spread. We learned more.”

Adams added there was also a “very real concern about hoarding PPE” and “people dressing up in trash bags as health care workers” in light of shortages in hospitals and other medical facilities.

“That was a part of it, but the primary reason was because that’s what the science said,” Adams said. “And I want the American people to understand: we follow the science and when we learn more, our recommendations change. But it’s hard when people are continuing to talk about things from three, four months ago.”

Adams then claimed that he has “consistently” urged the public to wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the past three months.

“It will help slow asymptomatic spread,” Adams said. “It will help with us reopen churches and schools and have prom next year and have football in the fall.”

Watch Adams’ remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
