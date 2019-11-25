SCOTUS Freezes House Subpoena Of Trump Financial Docs While Waiting For Appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday put on pause lower court rulings upholding the House’s subpoena of President Trump’s accounting firm for his tax returns and other financial records.

The halt on enforcement of that subpoena will remain in effect until at least next week. The court gave Trump until Dec. 5 to ask it to take up the case.

The pause will continue if the Supreme Court agree to take the case and until it issues a final judgment, according to Monday’s order. If the Supreme Court does not grant review of the case, the pause will be lifted then.

The schedule laid out by the court could give it time to hear this case this term, particularly if it makes a decision whether to grant the case at it Dec. 13 conference, as the House previously requested.

Read the order below: