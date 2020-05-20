Latest
1 hour ago
Pompeo Hosted Ritzy Taxpayer-Funded Dinners With CEOs And GOP Power Players
1 hour ago
France Says Reopening Hasn’t Sparked Uptick In COVID-19 Infections
2 hours ago
The Struggle To Define ‘New Normal’ In Countries That Are Easing Lockdowns

Study Shows Coronavirus Circulating In Milan In February

Coronavirus emergency (Covid 19). Phase 2. The reopening of commercial activities at the end of the lockdown. Bars and shops open with customer flows regulated by the new safety regulations. Milan (Italy), May 18th, ... Coronavirus emergency (Covid 19). Phase 2. The reopening of commercial activities at the end of the lockdown. Bars and shops open with customer flows regulated by the new safety regulations. Milan (Italy), May 18th, 2020 (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 20, 2020 11:09 a.m.

MILAN — A study by Milan’s Polyclinic hospital indicates the coronavirus was circulating among a random sample of blood donors with no symptoms in Milan before the first domestically transmitted case was confirmed Feb. 21 in a town less than an hour away.

The study of blood samples by donors showed that 4.6% already had antibodies against the virus at the start of the epidemic. Researchers concluded only 1 in 20 asymptomatic carriers had developed immunity, ‘’clearly showing that herd immunity remains a long way off.’’

That percentage rose to 7% by the beginning of April, when Italy was under lockdown. As the lockdown wore on, longer-term immunity was more prevalent among younger donors, which researchers said indicates ‘’the social distancing practices seemed to have favored young people, who had time to develop long-term immunity.’’

The study, involving researchers at the Polyclinic, Milan University, Sacco Hospital and the European Oncological Institute, was released in a preliminary form before being submitted to scientific journals for peer review.

They analyzed random blood samples from Feb. 8 to April 24 of 800 donors at the Polyclinic, which runs a transfusion center with more than 40,000 annual donors. The researchers say all donors who tested positive showed changes in the cell count and lipid profiles, which could provide clues to identifying asymptomatic carriers.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30