Stormy Daniels Has No Problem Testifying Before Congress Over Hush Payment

September 4, 2019 9:15 am
Porn actress Stormy Daniels, who is at the center of the hush money payment scandal that has landed at least one ex-Trump ally in prison, said she has no issue testifying before Congress because she has always been honest about her role in the ordeal.

The comment comes in response to reports Tuesday that the House Judiciary Committee plans to home in on President Trump’s alleged role in the hush payments made to Daniels, and another woman Karen McDougal, ahead of the 2016 election to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with Trump.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is currently serving three years in prison for his role in orchestrating the payments, which were found to be a violation of campaign finance laws.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
