OK Officials Ask Trump Not To Visit Historic Black District In Tulsa

June 17, 2020 4:01 p.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) said on Wednesday that he and Republican Sen. James Lankford (OK) are now recommending that President Donald Trump not visit the Greenwood District during a reelection rally on Saturday in Tulsa.

“Ultimately, the president doesn’t ask for permission before he comes to different places,” Stitt said during a news conference.“But whether he goes to the Greenwood District, that’s something that Sen. Lankford and I have now recommended that he not make that visit over there.”

The governor said that although Trump had originally been invited to tour the predominantly black district known at one time as “Black Wall Street,” where the Tulsa Massacre took place, the impending visit raised concerns about disruptions to the annual Juneteenth celebrations intended to commemorate the end of slavery.

“I don’t know if the president is going to go to the Greenwood District now,” Stitt said, adding that the presence of the Secret Service to accommodate a presidential visit would require certain parts of Greenwood to be shutdown and disrupt the Juneteenth celebration, which he did not recommend.

Trump was also originally scheduled to hold his rally on Juneteenth, but delayed it by one day to recognize the holiday.

Despite advising the president against visiting Greenwood, Stitt said the final call is up to Trump.

“That is something that will ultimately be the president’s decision,” Stitt said. 

Zoë Richards
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York.
