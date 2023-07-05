Latest
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: British diver Vernon Unsworth; L, watches his attorneys; Mark Stephen; R, and L. Lin Wood; C, speaks to members of the media while they arrive at US District Court, Central District of California in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The British diver sued the Tesla CEO Elon Musk over calling him "'Pedo Guy" and rapist. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Lin Wood Moves To Retire Before He Can Be Disbarred
5 hours ago
Ohio Groups Say They Have Enough Signatures To Get Abortion Safeguards On Ballot In November
5 hours ago
Hawley Slammed For Using Fake Founding Father Quote To Push Christian Nationalism On July 4

Stewart Rhodes Pushes Deep State Conspiracy Theories About Trump In New Jailhouse Interview

FORT WORTH, TX - FEBRUARY 28: Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, told The Washington Post via Getty Images, February 28, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas, that the government is trying to inflate the rogue actions of ... FORT WORTH, TX - FEBRUARY 28: Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, told The Washington Post via Getty Images, February 28, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas, that the government is trying to inflate the rogue actions of a few members into an alleged conspiracy committed by the organization on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo by Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 5, 2023 12:38 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes — who was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — used a new jailhouse interview to push “deep state” conspiracy theories and claimed that his trial can be used as a blueprint for how federal prosecutors will convict former President Donald Trump.

“They’re going to do the same thing to President Trump that they did to me,” Rhodes told The Washington Times during the interview conducted at the D.C. Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility, claiming that special counsel Jack Smith and the federal government is working to turn Trump’s close allies against him by scaring possible witnesses who may want to defend the former president. 

“You’re going to get railroaded. You’re going to be found guilty if you try to go to trial,” Rhodes said, seemingly sending a warning to Trump. “So everyone’s been demoralized and more likely to take a plea deal and agree to ‘test-a-lie’ against President Trump.”

“They threatened [witnesses] with life in prison,” Rhodes claimed. “That’s what’s going to happen to President Trump.”

Trump has not been charged with any crime in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But last month, a federal grand jury indicted Trump for his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago in connection with Smith’s investigation.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements, becoming the first ever former U.S. president to face federal charges.

Smith is also conducting a separate inquiry into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. No charges have been filed in that case, at least, not yet.

The founder of the extremist, anti-government militia group also claimed he was convicted based on his words and not his actions on Jan. 6 — and argued that Trump will be too.

“I didn’t enter the Capitol, but I was still found guilty by a D.C. jury of obstructing an official proceeding even though I didn’t even go inside,” Rhodes said. “And I was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, although they had zero evidence of an actual plan. They just used my speech. It will be the same thing with President Trump.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: