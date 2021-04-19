Latest
15 mins ago ago
County GOPs Across Georgia Drift Further To The Right In The Post-Trump Era
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee in the Oval Office, Thursday, April, 15, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
3 hours ago ago
Biden To Hold Bipartisan Meeting With Lawmakers On Infrastructure Plan Today
4 hours ago ago
Biden WH Removes Trump-Era Climate Scientist From Top Research Role

Departure Of House GOPer Will Give Dems Some Breathing Room On Vote Margin

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio listens as Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 17, 2015, before a House Financial Services committee hearing on the annual report of the Fi... Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio listens as Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 17, 2015, before a House Financial Services committee hearing on the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) MORE LESS
By
|
April 19, 2021 10:41 a.m.

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) announced Monday that he will be leaving his post next month to take a job leading his state’s chamber of commerce. His departure will give House Democrats a little more cushion in their extremely tight margin of control in the chamber.

Once he leaves, the number of votes Democrats can afford to lose and still pass measures will grow from two to three — at least until the next special election to fill one of the number of vacancies currently in the House.

Stivers chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee in the 2018 election cycle. He will step down from the House on May 16.

His district covers parts of Columbus and several of the suburbs around it. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), in his 2018 reelection race, is the only Democrat to carry the district since it was drawn, according to the Ohio political analyst Ryan Brune.

 

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: