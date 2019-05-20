New Yorkers Ignore ‘Fox And Friends’ Host Asking About Texting While Walking

No, thanks.

That was the collective response on Monday from several New Yorkers who couldn’t be bothered to talk to “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocey.

Doocey was conducting so-called “man on the street” interviews with New Yorkers who were texting while walking in a crosswalk, as the city mulls a bill that would impose fines for the practice.

Turns out no one wanted to take time out of their busy morning to talk to Fox News.

Watch:

New Yorkers shun "Fox and Friends" host asking them about texting while walking pic.twitter.com/eFvkZ7UeXP — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 20, 2019

h/t Bobby Lewis