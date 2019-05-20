Latest
New Yorkers Ignore ‘Fox And Friends’ Host Asking About Texting While Walking

By
May 20, 2019 10:17 am

No, thanks.

That was the collective response on Monday from several New Yorkers who couldn’t be bothered to talk to “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocey.

Doocey was conducting so-called “man on the street” interviews with New Yorkers who were texting while walking in a crosswalk, as the city mulls a bill that would impose fines for the practice.

Turns out no one wanted to take time out of their busy morning to talk to Fox News.

Watch:

h/t Bobby Lewis

