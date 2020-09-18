A Second Trump Campaign Manager Didn’t Vote For POTUS In 2016

It’s now his job to get out the vote and push to ‘Make America Great Again… Again’ but Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, didn’t vote to ‘Make America Great’ the first time — in fact he didn’t cast a ballot at all.

The Washington Post reports that according to public records Bill Stepien last voted in 2015 while living in New Jersey where he was then registered.

Although Stepien has been living in Washington, D.C. since 2017, it wasn’t until the end of July — just two weeks after he was called on to play a key role in Trump’s reelection campaign that he finally registered as a D.C. resident, the Post found.

Stepien first joined Team Trump in August 2016, after being fired by former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) two years prior, amid the Bridgegate scandal. A senior campaign official told the Post that Stepien had requested an absentee ballot ahead of the 2016 election, but because it never arrived, he did not vote.

Per the Post’s review of public records, Stepien was not registered to vote in New Jersey or Washington during the 2018 midterm elections.

The news comes after CBS News reported in June that Stepien’s predecessor, Brad Parscale, who was demoted from the position in July, voted in the 2016 primary, but did not vote in the general election. At the time Parscale provided a similar excuse, claiming in a statement that he had “encountered a series of problems receiving my absentee ballot from Texas and missed the deadline.”

Parscale used the incident to highlight problems with voting by mail, even though in addition to the President at least 16 of his top officials habitually cast their ballot by mail, including Vice President Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.