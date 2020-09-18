Latest
20 mins ago
FEC Chairman Sees Election As ‘Spiritual War’ Against ‘Flat-Out Anarchy’
39 mins ago
CO, USPS Settle Dispute Over Postal Service’s Confusing Vote-By-Mail Advice
56 mins ago
Vaccine Politicization Was Just One Of Pro-Biden, Ex-Pence Aide’s Final Straws

A Second Trump Campaign Manager Didn’t Vote For POTUS In 2016

Bill Stepien, , left, former campaign manager for Governor Chris Christie and his attorney Kevin Marino, leave the State House during a lunch break after listening to the testimony of Kevin O'Dowd, Governor Christie's chief of staff, before the New Jersey Select Commission on Investigation looking into the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge, Trenton, N.J., Monday, June 9, 2014. (AP Photo/The Record of Bergen County, Amy Newman)
FILE - In this June 9, 2014 file photo Bill Stepien, , leaves the New Jersey State House. White House political director Bill Stepien and Justin Clark, the director of the office of public liaison, are leaving the ... FILE - In this June 9, 2014 file photo Bill Stepien, , leaves the New Jersey State House. White House political director Bill Stepien and Justin Clark, the director of the office of public liaison, are leaving the administration to work on President Donald Trump's re-election campaign. Both are veterans of Trump’s 2016 operation. (AP Photo/The Record of Bergen County, Amy Newman) MORE LESS
By
|
September 18, 2020 1:45 p.m.

It’s now his job to get out the vote and push to ‘Make America Great Again… Again’ but Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, didn’t vote to ‘Make America Great’ the first time — in fact he didn’t cast a ballot at all.

The Washington Post reports that according to public records Bill Stepien last voted in 2015 while living in New Jersey where he was then registered. 

Although Stepien has been living in Washington, D.C. since 2017, it wasn’t until the end of July — just two weeks after he was called on to play a key role in Trump’s reelection campaign that he finally registered as a D.C. resident, the Post found.

Stepien first joined Team Trump in August 2016, after being fired by former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) two years prior, amid the Bridgegate scandal. A senior campaign official told the Post that Stepien had requested an absentee ballot ahead of the 2016 election, but because it never arrived, he did not vote.

Per the Post’s review of public records, Stepien was not registered to vote in New Jersey or Washington during the 2018 midterm elections.

The news comes after CBS News reported in June that Stepien’s predecessor, Brad Parscale, who was demoted from the position in July, voted in the 2016 primary, but did not vote in the general election. At the time Parscale provided a similar excuse, claiming in a statement that he had “encountered a series of problems receiving my absentee ballot from Texas and missed the deadline.” 

Parscale used the incident to highlight problems with voting by mail, even though in addition to the President at least 16 of his top officials habitually cast their ballot by mail, including Vice President Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30