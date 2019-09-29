Miller Calls Trump A ‘Whistleblower’ For Pushing Unfounded Biden Conspiracy Theories

Latest
By
|
September 29, 2019 2:53 pm
White House senior advisor Stephen Miller bizarrely claimed on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s attempt to get the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Joe Biden makes the President a “whistleblower.”

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Miller went on a rant about the whistleblower who flagged Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Miller baselessly claimed that the whistleblower was “obviously politically biased” for filing the complaint against Trump, who tried to pressure Zelensky into investigating the conspiracy theory that Biden had gotten a prosecutor fired for investigating a company that was connected to his son.

The senior White House aide claimed the whistleblower’s complaint got in the way of Trump “trying to get to the bottom of a gigantic scandal that nobody has unearthed.”

“The president is the whistleblower here,” Miller said. “The President of the United States is the whistleblower.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
