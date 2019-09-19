Top Dem Says Anti-Abortion Lawmakers Are ‘Absolutely’ Welcome In The Party

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said on Wednesday that anti-abortion Democrats can “absolutely” still be included in the pro-choice party.

The Hill reported that Hoyer reaffirmed the party’s pro-choice platform while also declaring that neither he nor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believe Democrats should “exclude people who have a different view.”

Hoyer’s comments came the day after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed Marie Newman, the progressive primary challenger to Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL). Lipinski opposes abortion but has maintained the support of most establishment Democrats.