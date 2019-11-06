Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon July 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Sen. McConnell announced that Senate will delay its recess to the third week of August. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
State Dept Official Will Tell Congress Politics Were Behind Decision To Stall Military Aid

(L-R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Ambassador George Mitchell deliver opening remarks before the first day of direct trilateral negotiations about a Middle East peace plan in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the Department of State September 2, 2010 in Washington, DC. With the support and endorsement of President Barack Obama, the negotiations run a risk of falling apart as they did under the guidance of presidents Bill Clinton in 2000 and George W. Bush in 2007.
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) U.S. Diplomats Jonathan Prince, David Hale, Dennis Ross and James Cunningham attend the opening session of the first day of direct trilateral negotiations about a Middle East peace ... WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) U.S. Diplomats Jonathan Prince, David Hale, Dennis Ross and James Cunningham attend the opening session of the first day of direct trilateral negotiations about a Middle East peace plan in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the Department of State September 2, 2010 in Washington, DC. The Israeli and Palestinian leaders have started a new round of peace talks in Washington, the first one in more than 18 months. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
November 6, 2019 8:11 a.m.
A top State Department official will testify on Wednesday that political considerations were behind the department’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. 

David Hale will reportedly tell congressional investigators Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials were concerned that a public defense of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch would hurt the department’s chances of getting hundreds of millions of dollars in military funding to Ukraine. Trump temporarily stalled the release of the congressionally approved aid earlier this year. Many top officials have testified that Trump withheld the funds because he wanted the country to investigate the 2016 election and his own political rivals. Trump claims he stalled releasing it to try to force European countries to contribute more to Ukraine’s defense.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP, Hale will also testify that the department was worried Trump or his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani might react poorly if the department defended Yovanovitch, whom Giuliani was hell-bent on ousting from her post in Ukraine.

Yovanovitch has already told House investigators leading the impeachment inquiry that the State Department ignored her requests for public support as Trump and Giuliani waged a public war against her. Giuliani reportedly wanted Yovanovitch out of Kyiv because her anti-corruption efforts stood in the way of his ongoing campaign to get the Ukrainian government to investigate the Biden family. Hale is expected to help explain why the State Department refused to defend Yovanovitch and opted as consolation to privately ask Fox News host Sean Hannity to ease up on his criticism of the Ukrainian envoy, Yovanovitch said in her testimony. Hannity denies that he was ever contacted by the State Department.

According to the AP, Hale will also tell lawmakers that he attempted to distance himself from the conflict by removing himself from emails discussing Yovanovitch or not replying to emails requesting a public defense of the diplomat.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
