State Dept. Is Set To Issue Its Most Severe Global Travel Advisory Yet

The State Department will reportedly announce its most severe international travel advisory yet as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe, according to Politico and NBC News.

Citing several U.S. officials with knowledge of the advisory, both Politico and NBC News reported that the department is set to raise its global travel advisory to level 4 — the highest possible level.

According to Politico, the advisory would urge all Americans abroad to return to the U.S. or prepare to shelter abroad. Additionally, it would instruct Americans not to travel abroad.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the green light for the advisory, according to Politico. The move would come less than a week after the department raised its global travel advisory to level 3, which instructed Americans to reconsider traveling abroad.

The impending advisory also comes amid Americans abroad struggling to return home after countries began issuing border closures and nationwide quarantines in an effort to combat the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Pompeo officially acknowledged for the first time that a “handful” of his staff has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, confirming that “a couple” of his staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

TPM reached out to the State Department for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.