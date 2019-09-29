Latest
on September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Report: State Dept Escalates Investigation Into Clinton Emails Amid Trump’s Ukraine Scandal

during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to a question during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
September 29, 2019 9:46 am
Here we go again.

The State Department is reportedly revving up its investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails amid President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal, the Washington Post reported on Saturday night.

Over the past several weeks, State Department investigators have reportedly contacted 130 former senior Clinton aides or any other staffers who appeared in the inbox of her private email. The investigators told them that the emails they sent dating years back were now considered “classified.”

Though these developments happened to occur right around House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, an unnamed State Department official told the Post that the renewed investigation “has nothing to do with who is in the White House.”

“This is about the time it took to go through millions of emails, which is about 3.5 years,” the official said.

However, a former senior official told the Post that that it was indeed a strategy for Republicans, currently dealing with an explosive scandal involving their party leader, to “keep the Clinton email issue alive.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
