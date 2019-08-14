Latest
news 2020 Elections

Stacey Abrams Says She’s Open To Being A VP Pick For ‘Any Nominee’

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
August 14, 2019 9:34 am
Stacey Abrams, who became a breakout Democratic star after an ultimately unsuccessful run for Georgia governor in 2018, said in an interview published Wednesday that she’d be “honored” to be the vice presidential pick for “any nominee.”

During an interview with the New York Times, she also said that she opted not to jump into the race for the presidency because she’s been “pleased with the direction of the field.” She added that she does not anticipate making any endorsements.

When asked about her loss to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2018, which she blames in part on Kemp’s “deliberate” voter suppression, she was was candid.

“What I regret every day is that we could not stop [Brian Kemp] from bastardizing this whole process, from denying the franchise to those who had earned it by being Americans and tried to use right to vote to set the course of their futures,” she said. “And I will always be deeply, deeply hurt that we live in a nation that permitted that to happen.”

