St. Louis Health Dept Issues Warning After People Flock To Lake Of The Ozarks

A Missouri county issued a travel advisory on Monday after a slew of people disregarded social distancing guidelines and crammed together at the Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health recommended that those who flouted the guidelines self-quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for COVID-19.

The department also urged employers to “consider adding a question related to recent travels and social distancing behaviors” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video posted by Scott Pasmore, a news anchor at KTVK-3TV, people can be seen sitting and swimming right next to each other in large crowds in a pool next to the lake.