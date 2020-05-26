St. Louis Health Dept Issues Warning After People Flock To Lake Of The Ozarks

Latest
(Screenshot: Scott Pasmore/Twitter)
May 26, 2020 8:54 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

A Missouri county issued a travel advisory on Monday after a slew of people disregarded social distancing guidelines and crammed together at the Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “I encourage everyone to follow the Department of Public Health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health recommended that those who flouted the guidelines self-quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for COVID-19.

The department also urged employers to “consider adding a question related to recent travels and social distancing behaviors” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video posted by Scott Pasmore, a news anchor at KTVK-3TV, people can be seen sitting and swimming right next to each other in large crowds in a pool next to the lake.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
