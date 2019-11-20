Speier Gets A Round Of Applause After Zinger During Sondland Testimony

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) got a round of applause after delivering a dig against President Trump during the public testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland Wednesday.
After Rep. Mike Conway (R-TX) brought up a Washington Post article, which mentioned that House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) claim that “the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity received three Pinocchios,” Speier said that “the President of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis — so let’s not go there.”
Speier’s remark prompted laughs and applause.
Watch Speier’s comment below:
