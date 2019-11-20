Speier Gets A Round Of Applause After Zinger During Sondland Testimony

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify b... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 20, 2019 2:47 p.m.
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) got a round of applause after delivering a dig against President Trump during the public testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland Wednesday.

After Rep. Mike Conway (R-TX) brought up a Washington Post article, which mentioned that House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) claim that “the whistleblower has a statutory right to anonymity received three Pinocchios,” Speier said that “the President of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis — so let’s not go there.”

Speier’s remark prompted laughs and applause.

Watch Speier’s comment below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
