Spain Makes Masks Mandatory In All Public Places

A man wearing a face mask walks in Madrid on May 21, 2020 as wearing masks became obligatory in public where social distancing is not possible. - Everyone aged six and above must wear a mask in public where social di... A man wearing a face mask walks in Madrid on May 21, 2020 as wearing masks became obligatory in public where social distancing is not possible. - Everyone aged six and above must wear a mask in public where social distancing is not possible, officials said in Spain, where the epidemic has claimed nearly 28,000 lives although the death rate has slowed and the lockdown is being gradually eased. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 21, 2020 9:41 a.m.

MADRID — Spaniards are going about their restricted lives wearing masks in compliance with a government order that comes into force Thursday.

Masks are now mandatory for people over 6 years old in all public spaces, including outdoors when they can’t keep a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet) between them.

The new ruling affects approximately 45 million people. It departs from earlier recommendations to make the masks compulsory only for health workers and those with COVID-19 compatible symptoms.

Last month the government extended their obligatory use to public transport.

Bank employee Carlos García in Madrid welcomed the new regulation but said it was coming too late.

“It has been very confusing: one day yes, one day no. I think we are going slowly with this, like with so many other things,” the 23-year-old said.

Spain has recorded more than 27,800 deaths for the new coronavirus and over 230,000 infections confirmed by laboratory tests.

Comments
