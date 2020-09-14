Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10:Jack Burkman, the lobbyist who has put a sizable donation to solve the murder of Seth Rich, canvasses the neighborhood of the murder on January, 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
SD AG Involved In Fatal Car Crash Originally Claimed He Thought He Hit A Deer, Authorities Say

(Screenshot: KSFY/YouTube)
By
|
September 14, 2020 8:29 a.m.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported on Monday that South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had initially told the authorities he thought he had hit a deer when he reported a car crash that led to the death of a man on Saturday night.

“Ravnsborg, a 44-year-old from Pierre, was driving a sedan westbound on U.S. Highway 14 on Saturday night. He told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that around 10:30 p.m. he hit a deer a mile west of Highmore,” the department said in a statement.

The DPS, which is investigating the incident, told the Sioux City Journal that a 55-year-old man named Joe Boever had died in the collision and that his body was not found until Sunday morning.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced on Sunday evening that the attorney general had been involved in a deadly crash the night before.

“There was a fatality,” Noem told reporters in a brief press conference, per the Argus Leader. “Law enforcement is working on identifying the deceased and notifying the family.”

Ravnsborg confirmed the crash shortly after the governor’s presser, stating that he was “shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.”

“As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward,” the attorney general said in a statement. “At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

