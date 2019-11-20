Latest
29 mins ago
LIVEBLOG: Sondland Testifies Publicly After Being Labeled Key To The Ukraine Gambit
35 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Hearing With Ambassador Gordon Sondland
40 mins ago
Before Hearing, WH Distributed Talking Points Bashing Vindman, An Employee

READ: Sondland’s Explosive Opening Statement Kicks Off Damning Day For Trump

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives for a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 28, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondl... U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives for a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 28, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondland returned to give additional testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 20, 2019 9:09 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland will show up armed with new evidence, planning to hammer home the idea that the Ukraine pressure campaign was carried out completely on President Donald Trump’s orders, according to his opening statement.

“Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States,” he plans to say of the so-called “three amigos.”

He added that though they didn’t like working with Giuliani, they realized that there was no other option. “We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine,” he will say. “So we followed the President’s orders”

“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States and we knew that these investigations were important to the President,” he added, tying Trump intrinsically to the sham investigation of the Bidens.

“As a presidential appointee, I followed the directions of the President. We worked with Mr. Giuliani because the President directed us to do so,” he plans to say.

Read his opening remarks here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: