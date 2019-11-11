Sondland’s Lawyer Shoots Down Trump’s Baseless Claim Of Transcript Alteration

The lawyer for U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland shot down President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory that Democrats are altering the transcripts of impeachment inquiry witnesses’ testimonies.

Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts. We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer. Republicans should put out their own transcripts! Schiff must testify as to why he MADE UP a statement from me, and read it to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Attorney Robert Luskin contradicted Trump’s tweet to the Daily Beast.

“No reason to believe that the transcript was altered, and the clarification was released in the form that it was submitted,” he said.

Sondland added to his testimony weeks after the fact to say that he’d long suspected that President Donald Trump had ordered military aid be withheld from Ukraine to force a scandal be manufactured about the Bidens.

He said that the testimonies of Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and outgoing National Security Council official Tim Morrison “refreshed his recollection.”