Latest
57 mins ago
READ: Impeachment Inquiry Releases Testimony Of Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Friend Of The Odd: Giuliani Is Mulling Launching An Impeachment Podcast
1 hour ago
Meadows May Be Auditioning To Be Chief Of Staff As Trump Cools On Mulvaney

Sondland’s Lawyer Shoots Down Trump’s Baseless Claim Of Transcript Alteration

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives for a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 28, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondl... U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives for a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 28, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Sondland returned to give additional testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 11, 2019 1:03 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The lawyer for U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland shot down President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory that Democrats are altering the transcripts of impeachment inquiry witnesses’ testimonies.

Attorney Robert Luskin contradicted Trump’s tweet to the Daily Beast.

“No reason to believe that the transcript was altered, and the clarification was released in the form that it was submitted,” he said.

Sondland added to his testimony weeks after the fact to say that he’d long suspected that President Donald Trump had ordered military aid be withheld from Ukraine to force a scandal be manufactured about the Bidens.

He said that the testimonies of Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and outgoing National Security Council official Tim Morrison “refreshed his recollection.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: