Fed Gov’t Sues Snowden For Book That Violates CIA And NSA Non-Disclosure Agreements

The United States government filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against former NSA and CIA contractor Edward Snowden for violating non-disclosure agreement with both agencies with the publication of his new book, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The suit alleges that Snowden did not submit his book for proper review to either agencies to ensure there was no release of intelligence-related information. While the lawsuit does not seek to stop the publication of Snowden’s new book, “Permanent Record” — released on Tuesday — it rather seeks to to keep any earnings from going to Snowden.

“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Division Jody Hunt said in a statement. “The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations. This lawsuit demonstrates that the Department of Justice does not tolerate these breaches of the public’s trust. We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”

