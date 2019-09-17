Latest
13 mins ago
AOC Endorses Progressive Primary Challenger To Conservative Dem Lipinski
36 mins ago
He Drew Up Plans For An Antifa ‘Slaughter,’ Then Got Invited On A National Radio Show
2 hours ago
Trump Asks Hispanic Former Adviser If He Prefers ‘The Country’ Or ‘Hispanics’

Fed Gov’t Sues Snowden For Book That Violates CIA And NSA Non-Disclosure Agreements

HONG KONG - 2013: (EDITOR'S NOTE: ONLY AVAILABLE TO NEWS ORGANISATIONS AND NOT FOR ENTERTAINMENT USE) In this handout photo provided by The Guardian, Edward Snowden speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Snowden, a... HONG KONG - 2013: (EDITOR'S NOTE: ONLY AVAILABLE TO NEWS ORGANISATIONS AND NOT FOR ENTERTAINMENT USE) In this handout photo provided by The Guardian, Edward Snowden speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Snowden, a 29-year-old former technical assistant for the CIA, revealed details of top-secret surveillance conducted by the United States' National Security Agency regarding telecom data. (Photo by The Guardian via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 17, 2019 1:53 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The United States government filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against former NSA and CIA contractor Edward Snowden for violating non-disclosure agreement with both agencies with the publication of his new book, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The suit alleges that Snowden did not submit his book for proper review to either agencies to ensure there was no release of intelligence-related information. While the lawsuit does not seek to stop the publication of Snowden’s new book, “Permanent Record” — released on Tuesday — it rather seeks to to keep any earnings from going to Snowden.

“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Division Jody Hunt said in a statement. “The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations. This lawsuit demonstrates that the Department of Justice does not tolerate these breaches of the public’s trust.  We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”

Read the lawsuit below:

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: