Latest
4 hours ago
Paul Ryan Says He Will Not Attend RNC In 2024 If Trump Is The Nominee
5 hours ago
A Christian Health Nonprofit Saddled Thousands With Debt As It Built A Family Empire Including A Pot Farm, A Bank And An Airline
1 day ago
Texas Governor Says Most Gun Crimes Involve Illegally Owned Weapons. That’s Not True For Mass Shootings.

Slotkin Announces Bid For Michigan Senate Seat in 2024

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) takes to the stage to campaign with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on November 1, 2022 in East Lansing, Michiga... EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) takes to the stage to campaign with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on November 1, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. This is the first time that the Congresswoman Cheney, a Republican, has publicly endorsed a Democrat. Cheney was defeated in her August Wyoming Primary by her Republican rival Harriet Hageman, who recently endorsed Republican congressional candidate Tom Barrett, Elissa Slotkin's opponent, for Michigan's 7th District. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 27, 2023 9:33 a.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) announced on Monday she will be running for Senate, entering a race expected to be a key battleground in the fight to control the chamber in 2024.

Slotkin is the first Democratic name to enter the race for the Michigan seat that opened up in January after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.

Stabenow’s seat will be crucial for Democrat’s efforts to hold on to the Senate and maintain a majority.

“We all know America is going through something right now. We seem to be living crisis to crisis,” Slotkin said in a video announcing her campaign. “But there are certain things that should be really simple, like living a middle-class life in the state that invented the middle class.”

“This is why I’m running for the United States Senate,” she added. “We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are public servants.”

Slotkin — a former CIA intelligence officer and third-term representative — is considered one of the favorites to replace the out-going senator in what is expected to be a high-profile race.

Currently, her only other opponent in the race is Republican Nikki Snyder, a member of the State Board of Education.

“Look, our country is going to get through this. It’s hard work, but that’s what Michiganders do,” Slotkin said in her video.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: