GOP PAC Runs Ad Featuring Burning Photo Of AOC During Dem Debate

September 13, 2019 9:19 am
During the first commercial break of ABC News’ Democratic presidential debate Thursday evening, at least one Sinclair ABC station in the Washington, D.C. area ran an advertisement that featured a photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being set on fire.

The ad, which was produced by the New Faces GOP PAC, zooms in on a burning photo of Ocasio-Cortez before transitioning to scenes of skulls in a mass grave. It appears the ad is meant to compare Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic socialist ideologies with horrors in the country of Cambodia. The ad then cut to Elizabeth Heng, who is the founder of the New Faces GOP PAC.

“My skin is not white, I’m not outrageous, racist, nor socialist. I’m a Republican,” Heng said.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, which prompted a kick-back from Heng, who criticized the young congresswoman for “supporting an evil ideology.”

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
