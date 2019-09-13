GOP PAC Runs Ad Featuring Burning Photo Of AOC During Dem Debate

During the first commercial break of ABC News’ Democratic presidential debate Thursday evening, at least one Sinclair ABC station in the Washington, D.C. area ran an advertisement that featured a photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being set on fire.

ABC can go to hell. Running propaganda with a picture of @AOC being set on fire, with dead bodies & skulls in the background, was absolutely despicable. People need to be fired over this. It’s ridiculous & evil. ABC profited off of it, during the #DemDebate. Shame on ABC. Shame. pic.twitter.com/o7msRtQI3J — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 13, 2019

The ad, which was produced by the New Faces GOP PAC, zooms in on a burning photo of Ocasio-Cortez before transitioning to scenes of skulls in a mass grave. It appears the ad is meant to compare Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic socialist ideologies with horrors in the country of Cambodia. The ad then cut to Elizabeth Heng, who is the founder of the New Faces GOP PAC.

“My skin is not white, I’m not outrageous, racist, nor socialist. I’m a Republican,” Heng said.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, which prompted a kick-back from Heng, who criticized the young congresswoman for “supporting an evil ideology.”

Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019