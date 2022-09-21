Sheriff Investigating DeSantis’ Migrant Plot Bombarded With Threats

The Texas sheriff who’s been investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) scheme to fly migrants in the Lone Star State to Martha’s Vineyard has been allegedly slammed with threats ever since he announced the probe on Monday.

A spokesperson at Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s office told Vice on Tuesday that the official, whose jurisdiction includes San Antonio, has been getting “numerous threats” and that there’s been “an influx of calls to our dispatch and administrative offices, along with hateful emails received.”

“Additionally, as in any instance when our office receives threats precautionary measures will be made for safety [sic] of all personnel,” the spokesperson said.

The office’s allegations reflect a growing trend in threats against investigators who look into wrongdoing by far-right leaders.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security reported last month that federal law enforcement and courts have been facing an “unprecedented” uptick in threats in the wake of the FBI’s raid of ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he had stashed classified documents.

The judge who signed the warrant for the Mar-a-Lago raid, Bruce Reinhart, has been targeted online by Trump supporters who’ve posted what they believe to be his address, phone numbers, and names of his family members.