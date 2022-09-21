Latest
25 mins ago
MyPillow Guy Sues DOJ After Getting De-Phoned At A Hardee’s
2 hours ago
NY AG Accuses Trump Of Fraud In $250 Million Suit
7 hours ago
Inside The Fight To Stop The Supreme Court From Slashing The Social Safety Net

Sheriff Investigating DeSantis’ Migrant Plot Bombarded With Threats

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a press conference in Ocala, Florida, on May 6, 2022. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
September 21, 2022 10:12 a.m.

The Texas sheriff who’s been investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) scheme to fly migrants in the Lone Star State to Martha’s Vineyard has been allegedly slammed with threats ever since he announced the probe on Monday.

A spokesperson at Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s office told Vice on Tuesday that the official, whose jurisdiction includes San Antonio, has been getting “numerous threats” and that there’s been “an influx of calls to our dispatch and administrative offices, along with hateful emails received.”

“Additionally, as in any instance when our office receives threats precautionary measures will be made for safety [sic] of all personnel,” the spokesperson said.

The office’s allegations reflect a growing trend in threats against investigators who look into wrongdoing by far-right leaders.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security reported last month that federal law enforcement and courts have been facing an “unprecedented” uptick in threats in the wake of the FBI’s raid of ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he had stashed classified documents.

The judge who signed the warrant for the Mar-a-Lago raid, Bruce Reinhart, has been targeted online by Trump supporters who’ve posted what they believe to be his address, phone numbers, and names of his family members.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: