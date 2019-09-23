Fox News Host Shep Smith: Trump’s Ukraine Call Is ‘The Real Issue Here,’ Not Biden

Fox News host Shep Smith on Monday dispelled the deflection President Donald Trump uses whenever he gets confronted about his controversial call with the Ukrainian president, during which Trump reportedly pressured the president to investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“There is no known evidence that Biden did anything wrong,” Smith said following a clip of Trump parroting his baseless claim that Biden had engaged in corrupt behavior in Ukraine.

The Fox host pointed out that the Ukrainian prosecutor at the heart of Trump’s conspiracy theory–that Biden had pushed for the prosecutor’s ouster for investigating a company with ties to Biden’s son–was widely considered corrupt, which led to his ouster.

“The real issue here is the phone call,” Smith said. “The claim that the President pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival and the failure to pass the whistleblower complaint to Congress.”

Watch Smith below:

Fox News host Shep Smith: "The real issue here" is Trump's phone call to Ukraine, not false claims about Biden pic.twitter.com/orwpfQN5Io — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 23, 2019

H/t Mediaite.