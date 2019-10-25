Shep Smith Has Been Off Fox For About Five Minutes — Now CNN Wants Him

CNN’s Jeff Zucker said Thursday that he’d be interesting in hiring the “very talented” Shep Smith just as soon as his pesky Fox News contract lets him work again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Zucker also defended more generally his love of hiring pro-Trump talking heads at a conference in New York.

“It’s my belief that we should represent those out there who support Trump, what they think,” said Zucker. “It is hard to find people who will come on and support the president’s view. We need those voices, and I think there’s a place for them.”

Smith’s abrupt departure from Fox News is still shrouded in mystery. Earlier this month, he concluded his show with a farewell, clearly a huge shock to host Neil Cavuto whose show came on right after. Smith said that, due to his contract, he wouldn’t be able to report for a bit. The exact reasons for his departure are still unclear.