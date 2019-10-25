Latest
at Fox News Channel Studios on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
16 mins ago
Gabbard Abruptly Decides To Drop House Reelection Bid, Arousing Suspicion
3 hours ago
Should We Really Buy DOJ’s Efforts To Wash Its Hands Of Trump’s Ukraine Mess?
14 hours ago
WaPo: Trump Admin Withheld Restoration Of Ukraine’s Trade Privileges Along With Aid

Shep Smith Has Been Off Fox For About Five Minutes — Now CNN Wants Him

Shep Smith (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
By
|
October 25, 2019 8:30 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

CNN’s Jeff Zucker said Thursday that he’d be interesting in hiring the “very talented” Shep Smith just as soon as his pesky Fox News contract lets him work again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Zucker also defended more generally his love of hiring pro-Trump talking heads at a conference in New York.

“It’s my belief that we should represent those out there who support Trump, what they think,” said Zucker. “It is hard to find people who will come on and support the president’s view. We need those voices, and I think there’s a place for them.”

Smith’s abrupt departure from Fox News is still shrouded in mystery. Earlier this month, he concluded his show with a farewell, clearly a huge shock to host Neil Cavuto whose show came on right after. Smith said that, due to his contract, he wouldn’t be able to report for a bit. The exact reasons for his departure are still unclear.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: