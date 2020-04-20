Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President of the United States and White House Advisor, speaks to during an on-camera interview at the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway criticized former FBI Director James Comey and fiercely defended President Trump against Democrats in the Impeachment proceedings during the interview. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
9 mins ago
Conway Defends Protesters, Says Governors Have ‘Physically Distanced From Common Sense’
50 mins ago
Coronavirus-Related Elections Litigation Kicks Up Into High Gear
1 hour ago
Federal Judge Delivers Blow To Kansas Governor’s Church Gathering Ban

Shake Shack Hands Back $10 Million Loan After Small Biz Program Runs Out Of Funds

CENTRAL VALLEY, NY - NOV 17: A Shake Sack sign hangs in front of their restaurant at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
CENTRAL VALLEY, NY - NOVEMBER 17: A Shake Sack sign hangs in front of their restaurant at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
By
|
April 20, 2020 12:01 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Shake Shack announced Monday morning that it’s returning the $10 million loan it received from the Paycheck Protection Program as part of the $349 billion coronavirus relief package.

The move comes after the PPP, which is overseen by the Small Business Administration, ran out of funds last week. Larger food service operations, such as Shake Shack, faced backlash for receiving sizable PPP loans while smaller, local businesses struggled to secure loans through the program.

In an open letter released Monday, Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti and chairman Danny Meyer wrote that company decided to return the loan because they are “fortunate to now have access to capital that others do not.”

Garutti and Meyer also criticized the PPP application process in the letter, arguing that many restaurants couldn’t receive funds from the program because applying for it “came with no user manual and it was extremely confusing.”

Garutti also appeared on CNN shortly after the announcement, saying that although the program seemed like a “great opportunity” for restaurants, it “doesn’t seem right to us.”

“As we watched this opportunity play out over the weeks, it was very clear that the program was underfunded and wasn’t set up for everyone to win,” Garutti said.

Garutti added that the company hopes that by returning the $10 million loan, it “can go back into the pot and go to the people that deserve it” as well as “inspire the next round.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also praised the move in a Monday morning tweet.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: