Seven Months After Firing His Ukraine Ambassador, Trump’s Still Looking For A Replacement

December 16, 2019 6:07 p.m.
Months after former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was recalled early from that job, in May, the Trump administration is still looking for someone to fill the void.

Trump aides are zeroing in on a replacement, Politico reported Monday. Bill Taylor, the former ambassador, has served as acting ambassador and chargé d’affaires since June.

But Taylor gave crucial, critical testimony in the House impeachment inquiry and has since found himself marginalized on Ukraine policy, two unnamed sources told Politico.

One Trump administration source told Politico that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gotten more deeply involved in Ukraine policy. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first visit to the country as top diplomat next month.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Dayton is among the names under consideration for the ambassadorship, Politico reported. Dayton currently leads the C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies.

On Oct. 26, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said an adviser to Pompeo, the State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl, was working on narrowing down a list of potential names for the vacancy.

“Some of the names I was familiar with,” Reeker said.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
