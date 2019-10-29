Sessions’ Biggest Obstacle To Running For Senate? Trump.

Jeff Sessions is mulling jumping into the crowded race to strip Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) of his Senate seat. Too bad the party’s standard bearer is not his biggest fan.

According to Politico, Sessions would immediately be in the upper echelons of spending power if he joins the race, due to millions left over in his campaign coffers.

And, Republicans see Jones, who defeated Roy Moore after allegations of him sexually assaulting underage girls surfaced in 2017, as Democrats’ most vulnerable Senator.

Sessions held his Senate seat for over two decades before becoming President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Trump has not been reticent in his dislike of Sessions, who he blames for not “protecting” him by recusing himself during the Mueller investigation. Trump is extremely popular in Alabama, a state which he won by over 60 percent in 2016.

After months of sustaining humiliation and verbal body blows from the President, it is not at all clear that Sessions would willingly sign up for that again — even with a Senate seat on the line. He has until November 8 to decide.