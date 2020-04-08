Serbian President’s Son Hospitalized With COVID-19 Diagnosis

Latest
BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 04: Serbian President Aleksander Vucic speaks during a news conference on March 04, 2020, in Belgrade, Serbia following his contacts in the United States. (Photo by Milos Miskov/Anadolu Agen... BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 04: Serbian President Aleksander Vucic speaks during a news conference on March 04, 2020, in Belgrade, Serbia following his contacts in the United States. (Photo by Milos Miskov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
April 8, 2020 4:45 p.m.
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s president says his older son has been hospitalized following an infection with the new coronavirus.

President Aleksandar Vucic says on Instagram that his 22-year-old son Danilo has been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Belgrade.

Vucic says “my first son has been infected with the coronavirus and his clinical condition is such that he has been hospitalized” at the clinic. Vucic adds “son, you will win this.” No other details were immediately available.

Danilo Vucic is the Serbian president’s son from his first marriage. Vucic also has a daughter and another son.

