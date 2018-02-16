Latest
Senior Kushner Aide Leaving WH For Family’s Real Estate Company

By Associated Press | February 16, 2018 11:49 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge (2nd L), Texas Governor Greg Abbott (L) and Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives Reed Cordish (R) participate in a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. Charter Communications announced that the company is opening a call center in McAllen, Texas, creating 600 jobs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior aide to Jared Kushner is leaving the White House to return to his family’s real estate company.

Reed Cordish is a central figure in the Kushner-led Office of American Innovation. Cordish will be replaced by Brooke Rollins, a former aide to Texas ex-Gov. Rick Perry who heads the Texas Public Policy Foundation on Prison Reform.

Kushner sent out a statement praising his longtime friend Cordish as “invaluable to the administration,” citing his efforts on workforce development and reforming veterans services.

Rollins will join the White House in the coming weeks. Kushner says, “We are grateful to have her join the Office of American Innovation.”

