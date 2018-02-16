Senior Kushner Aide Leaving WH For Family’s Real Estate Company

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior aide to Jared Kushner is leaving the White House to return to his family’s real estate company.

Reed Cordish is a central figure in the Kushner-led Office of American Innovation. Cordish will be replaced by Brooke Rollins, a former aide to Texas ex-Gov. Rick Perry who heads the Texas Public Policy Foundation on Prison Reform.

Kushner sent out a statement praising his longtime friend Cordish as “invaluable to the administration,” citing his efforts on workforce development and reforming veterans services.

Rollins will join the White House in the coming weeks. Kushner says, “We are grateful to have her join the Office of American Innovation.”