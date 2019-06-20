They’re Out There? Senators Got A Pentagon Briefing About UFO Sightings

Cue the “X-Files” theme music.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who serves as the Senate Intelligence Committee’s vice chair, and two other senators on Wednesday got a classified briefing from the Pentagon about UFO sightings, according to Politico.

“If naval pilots are running into unexplained interference in the air, that’s a safety concern Senator Warner believes we need to get to the bottom of,” Warner’s spokeswoman told Politico.

According to Politico, other briefings have been requested.

UFOs have been back in the news after the New York Times reported in May of some inexplicable observations made by Navy pilots.

The Times’ spooky details:

The strange objects, one of them like a spinning top moving against the wind, appeared almost daily from the summer of 2014 to March 2015, high in the skies over the East Coast. Navy pilots reported to their superiors that the objects had no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes, but that they could reach 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds.

The U.S. government publicly acknowledged that it was investigating UFOs in December 2017 through the Defense department’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

Warner’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.