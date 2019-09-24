Senate Unanimously Votes For Resolution Demanding Whistleblower Complaint

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) resolution calling on the Trump administration to hand over a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump to the Senate and House Intelligence Committees.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put the resolution for a vote after Schumer requested a vote via unanimous consent.

The Trump administration has refused to allow Congress to see a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine in July, during which he allegedly pushed the president to investigate 2020 candidate Joe Biden. Trump refused to give Ukraine almost $400 million in congressionally approved aid at around the same time.

Earlier on Tuesday, McConnell told reporters he was “not given an explanation” as to why the Trump administration had withheld the aid.

Read the full resolution below: