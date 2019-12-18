Latest
Senate Receives Trump’s Holiday Card Along With His Bonkers Impeachment Letter To Pelosi

December 18, 2019
As the House floor impeachment debate raged on Wednesday, multiple Senate Democrats tweeted their befuddlement that the White House had delivered to them President Trump’s Christmas card along with his erratic letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denouncing impeachment.

A White House official told TPM that the Pelosi letter was not delivered within the Christmas card and that the two items were delivered in separate envelopes.

Trump’s letter to Pelosi claimed that the Salem witch trials afforded more due process than the impeachment proceedings. He said she was “offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President.'” He alleged that Pelosi had “developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

Trump’s Christmas card to the senators said, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Tierney Sneed
