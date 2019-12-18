Senate Receives Trump’s Holiday Card Along With His Bonkers Impeachment Letter To Pelosi

As the House floor impeachment debate raged on Wednesday, multiple Senate Democrats tweeted their befuddlement that the White House had delivered to them President Trump’s Christmas card along with his erratic letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denouncing impeachment.

Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/kUDektXMvt — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 18, 2019

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

A White House official told TPM that the Pelosi letter was not delivered within the Christmas card and that the two items were delivered in separate envelopes.

Trump’s letter to Pelosi claimed that the Salem witch trials afforded more due process than the impeachment proceedings. He said she was “offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President.'” He alleged that Pelosi had “developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

Trump’s Christmas card to the senators said, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”