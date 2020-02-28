Report: GOP Senate Intel Chair Worried Biden Investigations Could Backfire

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) was reportedly nervous that his fellow Republicans’ investigations into Joe Biden could end up giving Russia exactly what it wants.

According to a Politico report, Burr privately warned Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in early December that their corruption probes into Biden risks undermining the public’s confidence in the U.S.’ political structure and fomenting the kind of mistrust the Kremlin seeks to foment.

There’s no evidence Biden has done anything wrong, despite Republicans’ best efforts to raise questions about the former vice president and his son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Burr’s warning came two weeks after Johnson and Grassley had requested records on the Obama administration’s contacts with Ukraine from the National Archives, a request the two Republicans just happened to issue one day after the House finished holding its public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

Grassley denied meeting with Burr on the issue in an interview with Politico on Thursday.

“We talk about things,” Johnson told Politico without providing further details.

All three of the senators’ offices did not immediately respond when TPM asked for confirmation on the meeting.