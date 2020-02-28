Latest
Fool In A Crisis: Trump Feverishly Attacks Dems As Coronavirus Fears Spread
14 hours ago
Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak 'Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better'
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: HHS Secretary Alex Azar, testifies during the House Ways and Committee hearing on the Health and Human Services FY2021 budget in Longworth Building on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
15 hours ago
WATCH: Azar Answered Apparent Q's On Whistleblower Complaint Before It Went Public

Report: GOP Senate Intel Chair Worried Biden Investigations Could Backfire

UNITED STATES - MARCH 21: Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and ranking member Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., conduct a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Hart Building on Russian Interference in the 2016 election on March 21, 2018. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, and former Secretary Jeh Johnson, also testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) conduct a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election on March 21, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
February 28, 2020 9:23 a.m.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) was reportedly nervous that his fellow Republicans’ investigations into Joe Biden could end up giving Russia exactly what it wants.

According to a Politico report, Burr privately warned Senate Homeland Security Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in early December that their corruption probes into Biden risks undermining the public’s confidence in the U.S.’ political structure and fomenting the kind of mistrust the Kremlin seeks to foment.

There’s no evidence Biden has done anything wrong, despite Republicans’ best efforts to raise questions about the former vice president and his son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Burr’s warning came two weeks after Johnson and Grassley had requested records on the Obama administration’s contacts with Ukraine from the National Archives, a request the two Republicans just happened to issue one day after the House finished holding its public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

Grassley denied meeting with Burr on the issue in an interview with Politico on Thursday.

“We talk about things,” Johnson told Politico without providing further details.

All three of the senators’ offices did not immediately respond when TPM asked for confirmation on the meeting.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
