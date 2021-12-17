The Sausage Making: Senate Democrats Wrap Up 2021 On A Sour Note

Your intermittent briefing on negotiations over the reconciliation bill.

The year is ending for Senate Democrats on a note befitting the last few aggravating months.

With Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) many demands unmet, the Senate is acknowledging the reality that it will have to shelve the reconciliation package until next year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) Christmas deadline will come and go.

The Senate parliamentarian delivered to Democrats another lump of coal late Thursday, shooting down their third consecutive attempt to craft an immigration reform measure that can slip by the Byrd Rule and make it into the reconciliation package.

“We strongly disagree with the Senate parliamentarian’s interpretation of our immigration proposal, and we will pursue every means to achieve a path to citizenship in the Build Back Better Act,” a host of senators, led by Schumer, said in a statement. But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), a leader on the immigration push, told reporters soon after the opinion dropped that there is no Plan D “at this point.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

President Joe Biden promised future progress on both reconciliation and voting rights legislation in a statement. He wasn’t coy about pointing to the root of the problem, dropping Manchin’s name three times in the brief remarks.

“My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week,” he said of the reconciliation bill. “It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote.”

“At the same time, we must also press forward on voting rights legislation, and make progress on this as quickly as possible,” he added. “I had a productive conversation today with several Senators about how we can get this vital legislation passed.”

Reasons To Be Merry