Latest
1 hour ago
Inspector General Announces Probe Into DOJ Use Of Force In Portland, DC Protests
1 hour ago
Pelosi’s Not Tolerating Yoho’s Lip: ‘Women Will Be Treated With Respect’
3 hours ago
WH Tries To Spin Trump’s Well Wishes For Ghislaine Maxwell Into A Fight For ‘Justice’

Senate Approves Proposal To Strip Confederate Names From Army Bases By Veto-Proof Majority

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is interviewed in the spin room after the Democratic presidential primary debate on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By
|
July 23, 2020 3:48 p.m.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a defense bill on Thursday that included Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) provision requiring the military to rename U.S. bases  named after Confederate generals.

The bill passed by a vote of 86-14, a veto-proof majority that would override President Donald Trump’s effort to kill the measure, which he had threatened to do at the end of June after Warren announced her proposal.

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” he tweeted at the time.

Warren slammed Trump’s hostile response on the Senate floor shortly afterward, declaring that the President had “chosen a well-worn path of hatred and division.”

“The Confederate soldiers who betrayed the United States to fight for the Confederacy were fighting for the institution of slavery. Plain. Simple. Ugly,” the Democratic senator said. “It is time to put the names of those leaders who fought and killed U.S. soldiers in defense of a perverted version of America where they belong, as footnotes in our history books, not plastered on our nation’s most significant military installations.”

There are currently ten Army bases named after Confederate generals.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30