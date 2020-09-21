Sen. Loeffler Has A Weird New Ad Bragging She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila The Hun’

One of history’s most brutal conquerors has nothing on Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the Republican senator’s campaign boasts in a new 30-second TV spot released on Monday.

In the ad, a pair of modern-day Americans marvel at Loeffler’s credentials as the “the most conservative senator in America.”

“She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun,” a man declares.

Cut to the inside of a war tent where a sword-wielding Attila the Hun is dictating a fearsome to-do list in a series of unintelligible grunts to a behatted scribe.

“‘Fight China.’ Got it,” the scribe says aloud while writing.

Grunt.

“‘Attack big government,'” the scribe writes.

More grunting.

“‘Eliminate the liberal scribes,'” he writes, then slowly turns to look at the camera. “Uh oh.”

Caitlin O’Dea, the press secretary for the Loeffler campaign, described the spot as a “statewide TV buy!” (emphasis hers) in an email to TPM.

