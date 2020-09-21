Latest
1 hour ago
DeJoy’s ‘Institutional Confusion’ Could Undermine Election, Judge Says In Order
2 hours ago
Judicial Crisis Network Seeks To Bolster Vulnerable GOP Senators With SCOTUS Ad Buy
2 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Trump Camp Lawsuit To Stop NV From Sending Mail-In Ballots To Voters

Sen. Loeffler Has A Weird New Ad Bragging She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila The Hun’

(Screenshot: Loeffler campaign/YouTube)
By
|
September 21, 2020 4:14 p.m.

One of history’s most brutal conquerors has nothing on Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the Republican senator’s campaign boasts in a new 30-second TV spot released on Monday.

In the ad, a pair of modern-day Americans marvel at Loeffler’s credentials as the “the most conservative senator in America.”

“She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun,” a man declares.

Cut to the inside of a war tent where a sword-wielding Attila the Hun is dictating a fearsome to-do list in a series of unintelligible grunts to a behatted scribe.

“‘Fight China.’ Got it,” the scribe says aloud while writing.

Grunt.

“‘Attack big government,'” the scribe writes.

More grunting.

“‘Eliminate the liberal scribes,'” he writes, then slowly turns to look at the camera. “Uh oh.”

Caitlin O’Dea, the press secretary for the Loeffler campaign, described the spot as a “statewide TV buy!” (emphasis hers) in an email to TPM.

Watch the ad below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30