US Marshals Service Awarded $33 Million Contract To Firm Tied To Trump’s Brother

The U.S. Marshals Service granted a $33 million dollar contract to a firm tied to Robert Trump, President Donald Trump’s younger brother.

The contract, first reported by the Washington Post on Saturday, was awarded to a digital security company named CertiPath in June to upgrade the U.S. Marshals Service’s security systems for courtrooms, judge’s chambers, and other “physical access control systems.”

Robert Trump is stakeholder in SHiRT LLC, an investment partnership that has partially owned Certipath since 2013.

Jeff Nigriny, the president of CertiPath, downplayed Trump’s ties to his company in a statement to the Post, describing him as an “exclusively a passive investor.”

“Certipath has never used the Trump name in any way, and to do so would be completely inconsistent with our business practices and ethics,” Negriny said.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade told the Post that the agency was not aware of any financial ties between the Trump family and Certipath.

Certipath has not yet received its $33 million check yet due to a rival company and bidder’s complaint to the Government Accountability Office.