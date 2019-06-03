Latest
news

Sebastian Gorka Is Mad At A Fake Nintendo Account For ‘Promoting Incest’

on June 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 3, 2019 12:34 pm

Former senior White House advisor Sebastian Gorka was outraged to discover on Monday that the video game company Nintendo was apparently “promoting incest” on Twitter.

Gorka retweeted an image from “Nintendo” that featured Mario and Luigi, the iconic brothers of the Mario game series, kissing each other as “Nintendo” wished its followers a happy Pride Month.

“So @NintendoAmerica is promoting incest now?” Gorka tweeted.

One problem: “@NlntedoAmerica,” which was responsible for the image, is a parody account of the real Twitter handle for @NintendoAmerica.

But can you blame Gorka for trying to be consistent? After all, Gorka saw a male cartoon rat marry another male cartoon animal and claimed that the cartoon wedding was “a war for our culture.”

