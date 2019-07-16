Hannity And Kellyanne Conway Giggle About Alleged Hatch Act Violations

Kellyanne Conway remains unbothered by accusations from the Office of Special Counsel that she repeatedly violated the Hatch Act in media interviews.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Monday evening, Conway and Hannity shared a couple laughs about the allegations and Hannity even addressed her insouciant demeanor.

“I don’t think you look too worried. I’ve known you for many years, you’ve been on the show many years, you don’t look particularly concerned,” he said, before jokingly suggesting that the only thing she’s “guilty” of is being on President Trump’s team.

“I’ve got to tell you what you’re guilty of. You like the President,” Hannity said. “You like the President, this is the treatment anybody gets.”

Conway then suggested that she’s been targeted because she’s good at communicating his policies on TV.

“Thanks so much for the flattery that somehow a TV appearance by me in spring of 2019 can swing an election in 2020,” she said, as Hannity laughed.

“I believe that,” Hannity said.

Conway defied a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee on Monday evening when she refused to appear to testify about the Hatch Act accusations. In a letter to the House Oversight Committee, White House counsel Pat Cipollone explained that Trump had directed Conway not to appear and argued she “cannot be compelled to testify before Congress with respect to matters related to her service as a senior adviser to the President.”

In part, the Office of Special Counsel is frustrated with Conway because she has maintained a blasé attitude about the allegations. When the Office of Special Counsel released findings that she had violated the act in May, she was sarcastically dismissive: “Let me know when the jail sentence starts,” she told reporters.

Watch a clip of the exchange below: