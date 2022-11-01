SCOTUS Slaps Down Lindsey Graham’s Bid To Evade Georgia Grand Jury

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee heard from six representatives of groups that were targeted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for special scrutiny. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) makes a statement after voting in the Judiciary Committee to move the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court out of committee and on to the Senate for a full vote on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Lindsey Graham
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) makes a statement on October 22, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
November 1, 2022 3:53 p.m.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to avoid testifying before a Georgia grand jury in a state criminal probe of Trump’s interference in the state’s 2020 election.

The order came without any dissents.

The Supreme Court did reiterate what lower courts held: that Graham can maintain limited, but significant secrecy about his actions in 2020.

Questions that he argues deal with issues around “legislative activity” can remain privileged, the court said — protected by the First Amendment’s speech or debate cause. Because of that, the court said, halting the subpoena was “not necessary.”

Graham first appealed to Justice Clarence Thomas, who referred the matter to the full court.

The brief order also described Graham’s actions in 2020 as “informal investigative fact-finding.”

Graham’s activities in Georgia reportedly went further than simple research.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post that Graham suggested to him in a November 2020 phone call that he should throw out enough votes to ensure a Trump victory in the state.

“It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffensperger said.

One day after major news organizations called the election for Biden, Graham went on Fox News and laid out his plans.

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again,” he said during the Nov. 8 appearance.

To the extent that Graham’s efforts involved research, that largely took place as part of a broader effort to supplement Trump’s bogus claims about nonexistent voter fraud in the election.

Raffensperger himself said on Jan. 4 that Graham had “asked us to throw out legally cast ballots.” Graham’s efforts to pressure him, he said, are what prompted his staff to record the infamous Jan. 2 phone call with Trump himself.

“So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this,” Raffensperger said, referring to the Graham call.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly began to examine Graham’s involvement in the effort in February 2021.

A state grand jury issued a subpoena for Graham’s testimony in July. The Supreme Court order means that Graham could testify as early as Nov. 17, his attorney said in recent filings.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
