Rick Scott Deflects On Whether GOP Leaders Should Condemn White Nationalism

UNITED STATES - MARCH 8: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., attends a news conference after the Senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
May 22, 2022 2:34 p.m.

NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) on Sunday repeatedly deflected when pressed on whether Republican leaders should condemn white nationalism.

During an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan cited a poll by the network in which only 23 percent of Republicans say it’s important to condemn white nationalism, compared to 75 percent of Democrats.

Asked why he thinks there is a gap between Republicans and Democrats, Scott avoided answering the question directly.

“Well, clearly, we ought to all condemn any hatred. We ought to condemn any white supremacy,” Scott said. “We’ve got to figure out how to come together.”

Scott touted his “rescue America” plan released in February — an 11-point GOP agenda that his fellow Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), immediately scrambled to distance themselves from — before griping about a “skin color” question on government forms.

“We have to stop asking people on government forms for their skin color. We ought to judge people by their character, not, you know, not their skin color,” Scott said. “So, we’ve got to figure out how to bring people together.”

Pressed again on whether GOP Senate candidates need to condemn white nationalism, Scott deflected.

“Well, I tell people what I believe. And, you know, every Senate candidate on both sides is going to decide what is important to them, and what is important to the citizens of their state,” Scott said. “But I can tell you I’m clear.”

Asked to clarify if he agreed that GOP Senate candidates must condemn white nationalism, Scott said they should “be clear.”

“Oh, if they asked me, I would say be clear. Be clear,” Scott said. “I mean, we do not believe — none of us — I don’t think any American should believe in white supremacy or hatred of any kind. I mean, it’s wrong.”

Watch Scott’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
