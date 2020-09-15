Scientific American Boosts Biden In First Ever Prez Endorsement As Trump Tramples On Scientific Facts

Latest
Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha Wisconsin, on September 3, 2020, in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Photo by J... Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha Wisconsin, on September 3, 2020, in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 15, 2020 3:01 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Scientific American magazine issued an unprecedented endorsement on Tuesday for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, citing President Donald Trump’s persistent rejection of science-based policies and facts, particularly with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scientific American editors wrote that they felt “compelled” to make an endorsement for the first time in the publication’s history out of alarm over Trump’s actions as President.

“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science,” the editors wrote. On the other hand, Biden’s campaign platform indicates he will “restore the role of legitimate science in policy making.”

The editors outlined the ways in which Trump has ignored or outright sabotaged the government’s scientific work in areas like health care and environmental protection through budget cuts, rollbacks of industry regulations and installing corporate figures in place of scientists in crucial institutions, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The endorsement also put a heavy emphasis on the President’s failed response to COVID-19, which includes his administration’s politicization of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to validate his rosy framing of the virus.

“The pandemic would strain any nation and system, but Trump’s rejection of evidence and public health measures have been catastrophic in the U.S.,” the magazine editors wrote, pointing to the President’s falsehoods about the availability of testing, his refusal to wear a mask in public and his self-admitted artificial downplaying of the pandemic itself.

“That is why we urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment,” the editors wrote.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
