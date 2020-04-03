Latest
on January 6, 2016 in Burns, Oregon.
Ammon Bundy Pledges ‘Physical Defense’ For Those Who Defy Idaho’s COVID-19 Order
Politics Governs Trump’s Pandemic Response
Navy To Punish Captain Who Raised Alarm About Coronavirus On Ship

Schumer Slams Trump’s ‘Petty, Unserious’ Response To His Letter On Supply Shortage

President Donald Trump debates with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a meeting in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
April 3, 2020 7:42 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

On Thursday night, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the snide way President Donald Trump had responded to his letter urging Trump to fully invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to mitigate the medical equipment shortage in New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I sent Pres. Trump a serious letter on getting critical medical supplies to our frontline fighters, he responded with a petty, unserious letter,” Schumer tweeted. “To the President: Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job.”

The Democratic leader had sent a letter to Trump earlier that day about the DPA and suggesting the President appoint someone from the military to lead the federal government’s efforts to distribute desperately needed medical supplies to the Empire State.

Trump replied with an acerbic screed sarcastically thanking Schumer for “your Democrat public relations letter” and claiming that impeachment was why New York was “so completely unprepared” for the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President,” Trump wrote.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
