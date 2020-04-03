Schumer Slams Trump’s ‘Petty, Unserious’ Response To His Letter On Supply Shortage

On Thursday night, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the snide way President Donald Trump had responded to his letter urging Trump to fully invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to mitigate the medical equipment shortage in New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I sent Pres. Trump a serious letter on getting critical medical supplies to our frontline fighters, he responded with a petty, unserious letter,” Schumer tweeted. “To the President: Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job.”

The Democratic leader had sent a letter to Trump earlier that day about the DPA and suggesting the President appoint someone from the military to lead the federal government’s efforts to distribute desperately needed medical supplies to the Empire State.

Trump replied with an acerbic screed sarcastically thanking Schumer for “your Democrat public relations letter” and claiming that impeachment was why New York was “so completely unprepared” for the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President,” Trump wrote.