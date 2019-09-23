Schumer Urges Senate GOPers To Investigate Trump Admin Over Ukraine Scandal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on Senate Republicans on Monday to “take immediate action” on the Trump administration’s stonewalling of a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump.

Schumer sent a letter on Monday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urging him and his Republican colleagues to probe Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, the President’s top 2020 Democratic rival. The Trump administration has refused to allow Congress to see a whistleblower’s complaint that reportedly details Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president.

The Democratic leader slammed the chamber’s “silent and submissive” GOP majority for “shying away from this institution’s constitutional obligation to conduct oversight” amid the scandal.

“The Republican Senate’s ‘see no evil, hear no evil’ attitude toward such a serious national security concern is unacceptable and must change,” Schumer wrote.

He pressed Senate Republicans to get acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify on the matter, investigate the administration’s decision to delay $250 million dollars in aid to Ukraine around the same time Trump allegedly called the Ukrainian leader and subpoena the whistleblower’s complaint.

“This is a whistleblower complaint that has been labeled ‘urgent’ and ‘credible’ not by Democrats, but by a senior-level Trump appointee,” Schumer wrote. “It is the Senate’s duty to take this national security matter seriously and to take action now.”

Read the full letter below: