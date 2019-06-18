Schumer Calls Out McConnell For Blocking Election Security Legislation

Latest
Alex Brandon/AP
By
June 18, 2019 1:38 pm

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday blasted Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for stonewalling bipartisan efforts to prevent election interference from foreign governments.

According to NBC News, Schumer told reporters that McConnell “twiddles his thumbs and almost says ‘Come on Putin, let it happen.'”

McConnell claimed last month that the U.S. was already effectively combating foreign election meddling by the 2018 midterms. Meanwhile, the Senate majority leader has refused to bring any anti-election interference bills to a vote.

“It is irresponsible for the Republican leader to declare ‘mission accomplished’ about the 2018 elections,” Schumer said on Tuesday, adding that a congressional leader who neglects election security is “abdicating their responsibilities to our grand democracy.”

